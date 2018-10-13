Capital investments up by 21.6% in Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Investments into equity for the past January-September 2018 reached KZT 7517.1 billion that is 21.6% more than in the same period of 2017, Statistics Committee of the Kazakh National Economy Ministry reports.

Investments into vehicles, equipment, transport, instruments and their major repairs increased by 16.5% in January-September this year. The greater share of investments into equity falls on mining industry and quarry development, real estate operations, transport and storage. Capital expenditures of the large enterprises made KZT 4195.8 billion.