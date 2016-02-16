Capitalization of the Kazakh-Chinese fund ‘Silk Road’ to be $2 bln, KAZNEX INVEST

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - China-Kazakhstan Joint Foundation "Silk Road" will finance the Kazakh investment projects in agriculture, chemical industry and mechanical engineering, this has been announced at today's press conference in Central Communications Service by Borisbi Zhangurazov, chairman of the board of the National Agency for Export and Investment KAZNEX INVEST.

"Attention is paid to financing of projects. For this purpose the department of the Central Bank of China has established the fund "Silk Road". Under this agreement KAZNEX INVEST will search and preliminary structure projects," said B.Zhangurazov.

He emphasized that total capitalization of the fund will be $2 billion. There will be reviewed projects in various sectors of the economy.

B.Zhangurazov also reminded that today Kazakhstan and China are implementing the program for industrial and investment cooperation. The program includes a variety of projects in agriculture, chemical industry, and mechanical engineering. In general, the program will create about 19 thousand jobs.