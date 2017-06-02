  • kz
    Capsule with cosmonauts land in Zhezkazgan

    22:30, 02 June 2017
    Photo: None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM The descent vehicle with the Russian cosmonaut Oleg Novitskiy and European astronaut Thomas Pesquet inside landed in the Kazakh steppe, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    The astronauts landed 147 kilometers south-east of Zhezkazgan at 20:10 Astana time today.

    All descent landing operations have been successfully completed.

    The well-being of the crew members who returned to Earth is good, according to the Mission Control Center press-service.

    The space flight of Oleg Novitskiy and Thomas Pesquet was 197 days long. Being at the International Space Station (ISS), the crew fulfilled the program of scientific and applied research and experiments of the long-term International Space Station Expedition 50-51, maintained the ISS functionality and provided it with extra equipment delivered by resupply vehicles.

    Novitskiy and Pesquet got off the Baikonur cosmodrome pad together with Peggy Whitson on November 17, 2016.

    The international crew consisting of the ISS commander, NASA astronaut Peggy Whitson and flight engineers - Russian cosmonaut Fyodor Yurchikhin and NASA astronaut Jack D. Fischer will work at the ISS before the next expedition arrives.

     

