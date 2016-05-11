Car bomb blast kills 31 people in Baghdad, injures at least 60

MOSCOW. KAZINFORM - A car bomb detonated Wednesday in a Shiite-majority district in the Iraqi capital of Baghdad killing 31 people and wounding at least 60, a pan-Arab television channel said.

An explosives-laden car exploded near a busy market in Baghdad's eastern neighborhood of Sadr City, the Al-Arabiya channel reported.

There were no immediate reports of terrorist groups claiming responsibility for the attack, but Daesh group, banned in Russia and many other countries, said earlier this May they were behind a car bomb blast that killed 18 Shiite pilgrims in Baghdad. The radical Daesh group considers Shiites to be apostates.

Source: Sputniknews.com

Photo: REUTERS/ Khalid al Mousily