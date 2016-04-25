Car bomb detonates, killing eight in Shiite neighborhood in Damascus

HOMS. KAZINFORM - Southern Shiite Damascus region hit by bomb-laden car, a source in the Shiite militia said Monday.

Alleged terrorists have detonated a vehicle laden with explosives in the southern Shiite neighborhood in Syria's capital of Damascus, injuring an unknown number of individuals, a source in the Shiite militia said Monday.

"Terrorists detonated a vehicle laden with explosives at the Ziyabiya checkpoint...we can only so far say that there are injured [from the incident]," the source told RIA Novosti.

At least eight people have been killed others injured after a vehicle laden with explosives detonated in a southern Damascus neighborhood, a source in the Red Crescent said Monday.

On February 22, Russia and the United States reached an agreement on a ceasefire in Syria. The UN Security Council unanimously adopted Resolution 2268 endorsing the Russia-US agreement on the cessation of hostilities in Syria on February 26, shortly before the ceasefire came into force. The ceasefire took effect on February 27.

Kazinform refers to Sputniknews.com