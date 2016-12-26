  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    Car burnt down in Almaty

    07:41, 26 December 2016
    Photo: None
    ALMATY. KAZINFORM A car burnt down on a road in Almaty city on Sunday, Kazinform correspondent reported citing the local emergencies department.

    The call on a burning Mazda car in Medeu district of the city was registered on December 25 at 04:21p.m. A firefighting brigade arrived at the scene in seven minutes, at 16:58.

    The fire covered the area of 2 square meters and was liquidated at 04:35p.m.

    As the emergencies department says, the fire was caused by a short circuit in the vehicle’s engine.

     

    Tags:
    Almaty Incidents
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!