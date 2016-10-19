Car crash in Akmola region claims lives of 2 people

KOKSHETAU. KAZINFORM - A road accident on the Yekaterinburg-Almaty highway claimed lives of two people in Akmola region on Tuesday.

According to reports, the accident occurred not far from Zhaksy village.



"A Mercedes Benz driver lost control of the vehicle and crossed into the oncoming lane crashing into a Toyota Camry car. As a result of the crash, the Mercedes Benz driver and the Toyota Camry passenger died right away," a source at the Akmola region Internal Affairs Department said.



The Toyota driver was admitted to the central regional hospital of Zhaksynskiy district.



The police say the investigation is underway.