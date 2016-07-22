  • kz
    Car crashed into bus stop in Astana, no one injured

    16:57, 22 July 2016
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM A road accident occurred on Astana's left bank on Friday at around 13:00.

    According to the police, a 24-year-old driver of Toyota was moving on Dostyk St. towards Sauran St. when he collided with another Toyota car which was moving in the same direction. As a result, the second car crashed into a bus stop.

    Fortunately, no injuries were reported. An administrative protocol against the 24-year-old driver has been compiled as per Article 610 of the Administrative Offences Code.

