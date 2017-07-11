Car crashes into a shopping center in Taraz killing one

TARAZ. KAZINFORM - A traffic accident occurred in the center of Taraz this morning, Kazinform correspondent reports with reference to the press service of the Zhambyl region's Department of Internal Affairs.

At six in the morning a Toyota Corolla, driven by a 21-year-old driver, moving along one of Konayev's central streets, instead of turning onto the Abai Avenue crossing it, drove on and crashed into the Ailara Shopping Center.

"As a result of the accident, the driver and two passengers were taken to the city hospital No.1 in Taraz," the ministry's press service explained. - The driver was injured and is now in the hospital. One passenger was allowed to go home. The second - died in the intensive care unit. According to the passenger, the driver had sudden convulsions at the time of driving, which is why he crashed."

Pre-trial investigation is underway, the press service of the Zhambyl region's Internal Affairs Department said.



