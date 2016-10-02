Car falls into trench after collision with truck in Kostanay

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - A road accident happened in Kostanay city on October 1, Kazinform has learnt from alau.kz.

According to reports, a Lada car crossed into the oncoming lane in Kairbekova Street and rammed into a GAZ truck at full speed. After the collision, the Lada vehicle ended in a trench along the road.

Witnesses claim the area around the trench was not cordoned off and that the city utilities are also to blame for the accident.

No casualties were reported after the horrific incident.



