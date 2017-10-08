Car hits people near Natural History Museum in London

LONDON. KAZINFORM Several people have been injured after a car hit pedestrians near the Natural History Museum in London, WAM refers to local police service.

The Metropolitan Police said one person had been detained following the incident at 14:20 BST in Exhibition Road in South Kensington.

Video footage that emerged on Twitter showed a man being restrained on the ground.

A BBC reporter at the scene said she had been told by police that the injuries were minor.

Police said inquiries are underway to establish the circumstances.

A Downing Street spokesman said the prime minister is "being kept up to date on events".

The current terror threat level in the UK is "severe" - the second highest - meaning an attack is highly likely.