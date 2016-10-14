Car industry seen as priority in Kostanay region - deputy governor

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Car industry of Kostanay region has produced nearly 30,000 vehicles throughout its history, deputy akim (governor) of the region Sergey Karplyuk said on Friday.

"Car manufacturing and metallurgy are the trademarks of our region. Over the past years such enterprises as EurasCaspianStal LLP, SaryarkaAutoProm and AgromashHolding JSC has greatly contributed to Kazakhstan's economy," Karplyuk said at a press conference of the Central Communications Service.



He stressed that presently domestic car industry is seen as a priority of Kostanay region's industrial sector.



"To date, local enterprises have implemented four projects worth 20 billion tenge within the framework of the Industrial and Innovative Development Program. Two enterprises - SaryarkaAutoProm and AgromashHolding JSC - produce 55 models of 7 car brands. In total, the regional car industry produced nearly 30,000 vehicles since its foundation," he noted.



According to Karplyuk, 1.5 trillion tenge has been invested into Kostanay region's economy over the last 15 years.