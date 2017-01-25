Car knocks down lamp post in Astana

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - A driver has knocked down a lamp post in Astana today, Kazinform correspondent reports.

"The driver lost control of the vehicle, it veered off and rammed into the light pole. The car knocked it down. No injuries were reported," spokesperson of the Astana police Sofya Kylyshbekova said of the accident.



Facebook user Saken Shyntassov posted the video of the twisted wreckage of the car and the lamp post.



"Please be more careful on the roads. It's very slippery and dangerous. It is easy to lose control of the vehicle," Shyntassov warned the motorists and pedestrians of Astana.