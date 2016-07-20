Car manufacturing in Kazakhstan drops by over 60%

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Car manufacturing has dropped by 62.2 percent in Kazakhstan in H1 2016, as compared to the same period in 2015, and stood at 2,980 cars, said the Kazakh Statistics Committee.

This is while minibus production decreased by 23.7 percent and stood at 71 minibuses during the period.



During the period, the truck manufacturing in Kazakhstan increased by 16.6 percent and totalled 718 trucks, trend.az reports.



Three large car plants - AZIA AVTO, SaryarkaAvtoProm and Agromashholding - operate in Kazakhstan. These plants manufacture Kia, Chevrolet, Skoda, Hyundai, SsangYong, Peugeot and cars of other brands.



Kazakhstan produced 12,450 cars and 1,660 trucks in 2015.



Meanwhile, the demand for new cars continued to decline in Kazakhstan in 2016, according to the Association of Kazakhstan Auto Business.



Official dealers sold 17,990 cars in January-May 2016, or 59.4 percent less than in the same period 2015.



The sales of official dealers in Kazakhstan dropped by 40.4 percent in 2015 as compared to 2014, and stood at 97,450 cars.



Source: Trend