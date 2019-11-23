Car rams into freight train in Akmola region, 2 hospitalized

KOKSHETAU. KAZINFORM – A car crashed into a freight train in Akmola region on Friday evening, Kazinform has learnt from the regional press service.

According to the reports, the Audi-100 car rammed into a moving freight train en route Nur-Sultan-Kokshetau.

As a result of the crash, the 35-year-old driver and the 67-year-old female passenger were hospitalized with various injuries.

The accident has not affected the movement of trains in the area.