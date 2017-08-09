Car rams into military servicemen in Paris suburb

PARIS. KAZINFORM - Six military servicemen have been injured in a vehicle ramming incident on the outskirts of the French capital of Paris, the France Info radio station said on Wednesday adding that the vehicle's driver had fled the scene.

According to the radio station, two of the injured are in serious condition but their lives are not in danger, TASS reports.



The military servicemen were patrolling the Levallois-Perret suburb of Paris when the incident occurred.



Police have found neither the vehicle nor the driver yet.