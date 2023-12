NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – A car crashed into a passenger bus in the Kazakh capital earlier this morning, Kazinform has learnt from the police.

According to the reports, the 21-year-old Wolkswagen Golf driver rammed into a passenger bus at the intersection of the Momyshuly-Tauyelsizdik avenues at 6:35 am this morning. No casualties or injured were reported.

The police are investigating.