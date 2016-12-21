Car recycling plant to be built in Karaganda

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The construction of the Kazakhstan's first vehicle recycling facility will begin in Karaganda in August 2017. It is expected to process 50 thousand cars per year, Kazinform has learnt from kolesa.kz.

A new Italian equipment will allow processing from 20 to 25 cars per hour - 150 cars per shift.

The new facility is expected to be one of a complete cycle. Flatted car shells will be further processed at the metallurgical plants of Karaganda region. Processing depth is set at 90 percent of ramshackle vehicles.

Kazakhstan launched junk car recycling program on November 21.