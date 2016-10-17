Car sales increasing in Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM -Kazakhstan's car market is gradually recovering after the crisis of 2014 -2016, Association of Kazakhstan Auto Business said in a statement.

The demand for new cars has increased slightly and the official dealers sold 3,356 new cars in Sept. and 32,581 cars since the beginning of 2016, according to the association.



The top 20 best sellers brands in September were Lada (18.68 percent market share), Toyota (18.11 percent market share), Renault (9.07 percent market share), Hyundai (8.16 percent), Gaz (4.94), Volkswagen (4.75 percent), UAZ (3.75 percent), Nissan (3.39 percent), KAMAZ (this and subsequent brand - less than 3 percent market share), Skoda, Chevrolet, Jac, Geely, Hyundai Com Trans, Peugeot, Mitsubishi, Ford, Subaru, Daewoo, Mazda, BMW, trend.az reports.



The sales of Lada (traditional market leader) dropped by 42 percent in Sept. compared to Aug., Hyundai sales decreased by 14 percent, Kia - by 33 percent, Volkswagen - 12 percent, UAZ - 29 percent, Kamaz - 43 percent, BMW -11 percent, Jac - 46 percent, Geely -49 percent, Land Rover - 10 percent, Peugeot - 14 percent, Skoda -56 percent , Mazda -15 percent.



The sales of Toyota cars on the contrary increased by 10 percent, Renault sales increased by 12 percent, Lexus - 69 percent, Nissan - 27 percent, Ford - 252 percent, Ravon - 380 percent, Subaru - 33 percent, Mercedes -Benz - 57%, Mitsubishi - 5 percent.



As much as 34 percent of the new cars sold in Kazakhstan in Jan. - July cost less than 3 million tenge (331.01 tenge = $1), 25 percent - 3-5 million tenge, 8 percent - 5-7 million tenge, 16 percent - 7-9 million tenge, others - over 9 million tenge.



Association of Kazakhstan Auto Business forecasts further stabilization of the car market and increase in car production and sales. However the association noted that the end of 2015 and the first half of 2016 were the most difficult periods in the history of Kazakhstan's car industry and forecast that car sales will decrease on the results of the year.



Source: Trend