Caravan EXPO 2017 stops over in Berlin

BERLIN. KAZINFORM An opening ceremony of "EXPO Caravan" mobile pavilion was held in Berlin on Tuesday, Kazinform special correspondent reports.

National Company "Astana EXPO-2017" and Kazakh Embassy arranged the road show in the German capital.

The ceremony was attended by representatives of German Foreign Ministry, Federal Ministry for Economic Affairs and Energy, German office of Expo 2017 General Commissariat, Kazakh-German Association, Kazakh students of German universities etc.



Kazakh Ambassador to Germany Bolat Nussupov presented socio-economic and political reforms in the Republic of Kazakhstan to the German audience. He also confirmed the successful cooperation between the two countries in preparation for Expo 2017 exhibition to be held in Astana.

In return, the German side stressed the strategic importance of Kazakhstan for Germany in the region as its key political and trade partner.

"Future Energy as the theme of the upcoming exposition in Astana has aroused much interest of German companies", Regional Director of the Eastern Committee of German Economy Edward Kinsbrunner said.

He also highlighted that the participation of the Federal Republic of Germany in Expo 2017 International Specialised Exhibition will provide "added momentum to development of the bilateral commercial and economic relations".



"In view of the Expo 2017 theme importance and timeliness for all mankind Kazakhstan makes its contribution to one of most pressing issues of the 21st century", Head of the German Bundestag Committee for Tourism Jürgen Klimke noted.

It is worthwhile noting that the event was also attended by Berlin citizens and guests, representatives of German business and public as well as local mass media.

The interactive pavilion is now in the heart of the German capital - at Washington-Platz near the Chancellery and Reichstag building.

It consists of several interactive zones providing the visitors with an opportunity to get a detailed information about Kazakhstan and the upcoming exposition.



With augmented reality glasses the visitors can get into Expo 2017 or feast their eyes on natural sceneries of Kazakhstan. In addition, the platform can demonstrate the operating principles of 3D printer and renewable energy sources.

Those who want to visit EXPO 2017 can purchase tickets online.

EXPO Caravan has already been to 10 cities of Europe. The mobile interactive pavilion will stay in Berlin till Thursday. Then, it will move to Warsaw, Vilnius and will end its European journey in Helsinki, Finland.