Caravanserai, solar power stations to be built in Turkestan rgn

TURKESTAN. KAZINFORM - At the end of 2019, Turkestan region, with an indicator of 138.5% compared to the previous year, took 2nd place among the regions of Kazakhstan in terms of attracting investments. In total, over the past year, KZT441 billion of investments were directed to the economy of the region, Kazinform reports with the reference to the press service of the regional Akimat.

In 2020 the region plans to implement 97 investment projects worth KZT397.7 billion. It is informed that the projects will create 5,508 new jobs. The implemented projects are referred to the development of the following sectors of economy: agro-industrial complex, green economy, chemical industry and construction of social facilities.

Ecoinvest LLP project’s first stage is under implementation. Within the project it is planned to build a greenhouse complex. Since 2017, the Cottonex group of companies (Poland) has launched a large-scale project for the construction of a high-tech greenhouse complex in Sairam district of Turkestan region. The total investment will amount to KZT11.3 billion. Two hundred jobs will be created.

Moreover, Tan Sari Trading A LLP is implementing a project for the construction of an agro-industrial complex for storage and industrial processing of gourds and fruits (melons and watermelons). The project is intended to be implemented in 2020-2021. The amount of investment is KZT1.7 billion. The company's products will be exported to the CIS and EU countries.

Speaking about renewable energy sources (RES), a project is beingimplemented with the participation of a foreign investor, YUKSES LLP (Risen Energy, China). The amount of investment is KZT19 billion. Risen Energy together with YUKSES LLP have implemented a project for the construction of a 50 MW solar power plant in Suzak region. In addition, ARM Wind LLP (Italy) is constructing a 50 MW solar power plant in the village of Shaulder, Otrar District. The amount of investments is KZT12.5 billion. The company intends to implement this project in 2020-2021.

At the same time, the construction of a 110 MW solar power plant in Kentau began with the participation of KZT Solar LLP and HEVEL KAZAKHSTAN LLP. The amount of investments will be KZT32.2 billion. The project is scheduled to be commissioned in 2020-2021. Along with this, the Turkish company YDA Insaat is building an international airport in Turkestan, with an investment of KZT78.8 billion. The airport is expected to create more than 1,500 jobs. The project is scheduled to be commissioned by the yearend.

In addition, Turkistan Silkway Harbor LLP is building a multifunctional tourism complex Caravanserai in the territory of a Special Economic Zone in the city of Turkestan. The multifunctional tourist complex includes an indoor market, oriental bazaar, food courts, entertainment area, recreational areas and ethnic-style hotels. The amount of investment will be KZT83 billion.

Moreover, the Turkish company «Asya Modern Sera», engaged in the construction of industrial greenhouses, plans to build an industrial greenhouse with an area of ​​20 hectares using Dutch technology in the Keles district of Turkestan region. It is planned to create 300 jobs. The preliminary investment amount is KZT8.8 billion.