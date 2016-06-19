Cardiologists of Almaty and Seoul signed memo of cooperation

ALMATY. KAZINFORM - The cardiology center of Almaty hosted a master class titled: "Innovative technologies in treatment of patients with acute coronary syndrome and heart rhythm disorders" on June 14, 2016 attended by foreign doctors, the press service of Almaty cardiology center informed.

The master class was given by representatives of the cardiology department of the South Korean Gangnam Severance Hospital.



Two clinical cases were discussed during the master class - a case of coronary syndrome and a case of acute heart rhythm disorder.



At the end of the master class a memo of cooperation was signed between the Korean hospital and the cardiology center of Almaty.



The parties agreed to organize seminars, workshops on a mutual basis in order to promote professional development of the doctors of both clinics. Besides, it is agreed to organize a visit of representatives of Almaty center to Seoul clinic in order to familiarize with the structure of Severance Hospital, exchange of experience in cardiac surgeries and strengthening of further cooperation within the framework of the signed memorandum.