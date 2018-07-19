  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    CAREC to benefit from cooperation with BRI, says official

    17:23, 19 July 2018
    Photo: None
    BISHKEK. KAZINFORM A two-day forum, "Building knowledge corridors along the Silk Road", kicked off here Tuesday to bring universities, think tanks, governments and business communities together to discuss key policy issues in the region.

    The forum is being hosted by the Central Asian Regional Economic Cooperation (CAREC), Xinhua reports.

    The CAREC program, initiated by the Asian Development Bank in 1997 to encourage regional cooperation, includes Afghanistan, Azerbaijan, China, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyz Republic, Mongolia, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, Pakistan and Uzbekistan.

    Sanjaasuren Bayaraa, director of the CAREC Institute set up in Urumqi, China, to enhance CAREC programs through knowledge generation and capacity building, said CAREC should coordinate and collaborate with the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) for win-win results for all sides involved.

    Like the BRI, the CAREC economic corridors also include infrastructure, energy and agriculture projects, he told Xinhua.

    The director said it would be a win-win situation if BRI and CAREC work in collaboration.

    For full version visit 

    Tags:
    Central Asia Economy ADB
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!