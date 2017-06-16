Cargo spacecraft Progress MS-06 docks to ISS

MOSCOW. KAZINFORM - Russia's cargo spacecraft Progress MS-06 has automatically docked to the service module Zvezda of the International Space Station, Mission Control near Moscow said.

Russian cosmonaut Fyodor Yurchikhin monitored the process and was ready to intervene manually, if need be. After the airlock has been checked and pressure inside the spacecraft and ISS equalized the crew will begin to unload the cargo vehicle, TASS reports.



A Soyuz-2.1a space rocket carrying Progress MS-06 blasted off from the Baikonur space site in Kazakhstan on June 14. This is a second spacecraft to have been launched to the ISS this year. The first was put in space on February 22, 2017 and a third is to follow on October 12.

Progress MS-06 will remain docked to the ISS till early December. After that it will be dumped in the Pacific Ocean.



About 2.4 tonnes of supplies were brought to the ISS, including fuel, oxygen, water and food.



The ISS currently has a crew of three - Russia's Fyodor Yurchikhin and NASA's Peggy Whitson and Jack Fischer.