    Cargo transportation grows by 1.7% in Kazakhstan

    10:30, 15 August 2019
    Photo: None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Cargo transportation in Kazakhstan in January-July 2019 made 339.306bn TKM that is 1.7% more against the same period in 2018, Kazinform reports.

    According to the Statistics Committee of the Ministryof National Economy, road cargo transportation jumped by 8.1%. The volume ofcommodity transportation made 2.295bn tonnes (+3.8%).

    Passenger transportation in the reporting periodreached 167.564bn PKM (+4.7%). Movement of passengers by motor transport hasincreased by 5.5%.

    13.478bn passengers carried by transport in Kazakhstansince the beginning of the year (+3%).

