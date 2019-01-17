  • kz
    Cargo turnover in Kazakhstan rises by 7.3% in 2018

    09:31, 17 January 2019
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Cargo turnover in Kazakhstan in January-December 2018 made 596,066bn tonne-kilometers that is 7.3% more compared to 2017.

    According to the Statistics Committee of the National Economy Ministry, rail freight turnover grew by 8% in the reporting period. The volume of freight turnover made 4,103bn tonnes (+4.8% compared to 2017).

    Passenger turnover in 2018 reached 281,499bn pkm (+3.2).

    The number of passengers transported by motor vehicles grew 2.7%, while the number of those using railway transport increased by 3.1%.

    23,021bn passengers were transported in the reporting period in total (+1.3%).

