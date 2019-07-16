  • kz
    Cargo turnover up 1.5% in Kazakhstan

    13:17, 16 July 2019
    Photo: None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The cargo turnover hit 286,185 ton/kilometers for the first six months of 2019 that is 1.5% higher than in the same period of 2018, the Kazakh Statistics Committee reports.

    In particular,cargo turnover by road reports increase by 8.7% to stand at 1,904 bln ton/kilometers.

    Passenger turnoverreached 141,081 bln passenger-kilometers for the first six months of the yearthat is 4.5% more against the analogous period of 2018. 11,426 bln passengers traveledby car during the first six months of 2019 that is 2.7% more against the last January-June.

    Economy Statistics Transport
