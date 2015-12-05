Carl Froch says won&#39;t fight Golovkin, he&#39;s retired for good

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Former world champion Carl Froch who announced his retirement from boxing in July 2015 has ruled out a fight against Kazakhstani Gennady ‘GGG' Golovkin, Kazinform has learnt from Sports.kz.

"When Loeffler took one look at me, shook my hand and looked up at me, I think he thought, "Blimey, I didn't think he was that big!" the British boxer told Skysports.com. "Look at those pictures with Golovkin and Amir Khan ... they are about the same size - and I am massive compared to them both. Golovkin hasn't fought anyone near my size. The last guy Lemieux was probably his biggest but is he going to jump in with someone as big as me, who is proved at world level, and is bigger and stronger? Unfortuntely for the fans I am retired, I am happily retired and I am staying retired."

Earlier the 38-year-old Froch was rumored to say that the bout with the undefeated WBA champion is the one thing that can get him back into the ring.