Carmen to premiere at Astana Opera

ASTANA. KAZINFORM For the first time in its history, Georges Bizet Carmen will be staged at Astana Opera on November 17 and 18, the theatre's press service reports.

Today Carmen is included in the repertoire of every major opera troupe. And the reason for such great popularity lies in the magnificent melodies. The opera is understandable to everyone and recognizable from the very first notes of the Toreador Song and the famous Habaner.

The opera's production team is represented by the Music Director and Conductor - renowned maestro Alan Buribayev, Stage Director - Lorenzo Amato (Italy). An outstanding contemporary designer Ezio Frigerio is responsible for creating the sets, Costume Designer - Franca Squarciapino (Italy), Assistant Costume Designers - Hélène Kritikos, Assel Dosmuratova, Lighting Designer - Jacopo Pontani (Italy). Choirmaster - Honoured Worker of Kazakhstan Yerzhan Dautov.

For many singers, it will be a debut in Carmen, however, some soloists already performed in it. Thus, Dina Khamzina, Tatyana Vitsinskaya are preparing the title role of the main protagonist Carmen; Marius Vlad (Romania), Meir Bainesh - Don Jose, Corporal of Dragoons; Barseg Tumanyan, Sundet Baigozhin, Talgat Mussabaev - Escamillo, Toreador; Maira Mukhamedkyzy, Saltanat Akhmetova, Alfiya Karimova - Micaëla, a village maiden; Zhanat Shybykbayev, Bolat Yessimkhanov, Yevgeniy Chainiko - Zuniga, Jose's Lieutenant.