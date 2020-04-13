  • kz
    Caroline Clarinval to head WHO Country Office in Kazakhstan

    19:04, 13 April 2020
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Dr. Caroline Clarinval is appointed as the WHO Representative and head of the WHO Country Office in Kazakhstan, the office’s press service reports.

    She has been working as an acting WHO Representative and head of the WHO Country Office in Kazakhstan since January this year. Prior to the appointment she worked at the WHO Representative Office in Ukraine, WHO Regional Office for the Eastern Mediterranean in Cairo, Egypt.

