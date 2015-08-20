Cars from Kyrgyzstan to be imported without fees from 2025 – Finance Ministry

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Duties will not be imposed on vehicles from Kyrgyzstan from 1 January 2025, head of border entry point of the Committee of State Revenue of the Ministry of Finance of the RK Kairat Maubayev has said at a briefing today.

"Transport vehicles will belong to the Customs Union from 1 January 2025. There will be free movement of goods on the territory of the EEU," Maubayev said.

According to him, the transport vehicles imported from Kyrgyzstan will be considered as foreign transport vehicles on the territory of Kazakhstan, according to the website of Prime Minister.

"Agreement on Kyrgyzstan's accession to the EEU provides for protocol on conditions and provisions regarding cars for personal use. The date is 1 January 2014. It means that cars imported from Kyrgyzstan before 1 January of 2014 are considered as goods of the CU," he highlighted.

However, vehicles imported to Kyrgyzstan after 1 January 2015 belong to the Custom Union only in case if the owner of the vehicle pays custom rate differentials.