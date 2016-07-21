CAS: Russian field and track athletes barred from 2016 Rio Games

GENEVA. KAZINFORM - The Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) on Thursday rejected the Russian Olympic Committee's appeal against athletes' ban from track and field competitions at the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro.

"CAS rejects the claims/appeal of the Russian Olympic Committee and 68 Russian athletes," CAS said in a statement.

The verdict will not let Russian athletes except Darya Klishina take part in the coming Olympics in Rio.

Matthieu Reeb, the secretary of the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS), following the court's relevant ruling said the Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) had no right to enter its national field and track athletes for the 2016 Summer Olympic Games in Brazil.

"Our decision is not binding on the IOC," Reeb said, adding the IOC as the organizer of the Games could determine where these or those athletes are eligible to take part in the competitions.

The secretary general noted that Russian Olympic Committee could appeal the ruling in the Swiss Federal Court.

The IAAF has hailed the ruling to bar Russian field and track athletes from the Rio Olympics.

Russian Sports Minister Vitaly Mutko considers the ruling politicized and believes it has no legal grounds.

"I can express nothing but regret. We will now consider our further steps. I think this decision is biased and somewhat politicized and has no legal grounds," Mutko told TASS.

On June 17, the IAAF (the International Association of Athletics Federations) Council ruled to extend the suspension of the All-Russia Athletics Federation (ARAF) from all international tournaments, including the 2016 Olympic Games.

IAAF's anti-doping department rejected personal applications from all Russian athletes for participation in international competitions, including the Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro, except for long jump athlete Darya Klishina, who lives in the United States.

Kazinform refers to TASS