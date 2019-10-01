Caspian-Aktau cooperation MoU signed

AKTAU. KAZINFORM - Iran and Kazakhstan signed an agreement to promote economic and transit collaboration between the ports of Caspian and Aktau during the 16th Meeting of the two countries joint commission in the city of Nur-Sultan late on Monday.

Signed by deputy head of Anzali Free Zone for port affairs Amin Ofoqiand and director of Aktau port Abay Turikpenbaev, the agreement is aimed at attracting more shipments from the international corridor of China, Kazakhstan and Iran, providing port services to businessmen of the two countries and developing container transportation shipping line between Caspian Port and Aktau Port.

On the other hand, cooperation document of the two countries joint commission stressed the need for using capacities of free zones in promoting mutual cooperation.

During his stay in Kazakhstan, Ofoqi held various meetings with the country's private and state officials to discuss the prospects for promoting economic, transportation and sea tourism cooperation.

According to IRNA, Caspian Port is a seaport located in Anzali Trade-Industrial Free Zone, Gilan province.