Caspian Asian Club to hold its first meeting

BAKU. KAZINFORM The Caspian Asian Club will hold its first meeting in Baku on May 22, Chief Executive Officer of the Caspian Asian Club Samir Hajiyev said, AZERTAC reports.

Business representatives, heads of diplomatic, trade and economic missions, executives of relevant associations and chambers of the Asian countries, operating in Azerbaijan, are expected to attend the meeting. "Meeting participants will have an opportunity to get familiar with the activity of the Caspian Asian Club for the purposes of studying and revealing opportunities of cooperation between the Club members and Asian region companies wishing to work in the Caspian-Black Sea region," Samir Hajiyev said.

The Caspian Asian Club was established on 26 January 2018 to enhance a dialogue between business communities of the Asian and Caspian-Black Sea region countries. The Caspian European Club will manage the activity of the Caspian Asian Club within two years.

The Caspian European Club, which brings together more than 5,000 member companies and organizations from 70 countries around the world, was established in June 2002 with the support of the largest oil and gas companies working in the Caspian-Black Sea region and with the active involvement of the Caspian Energy International Media Group.