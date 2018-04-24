Caspian countries discuss transport agreement in Ashgabat

ASHGABAT. KAZINFORM - A regular meeting of authorized representatives of the Caspian States is being held in Ashgabat, the purpose of which is to agree on a draft agreement on cooperation in the field of transport, the State Agency "Turkmen Dovlet Habarlary" (TDH) reports on April 24.

The event is attended by heads and specialists of relevant ministries and agencies of Azerbaijan, Iran, Kazakhstan, Russia and Turkmenistan.

The event was organized by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan, the State Service of Sea and River Transport and the State Enterprise for the Caspian Sea Issues under the President of the country, trend.az reports.



During the meeting, issues related to the regional coordination of multimodal transport, development of technological schemes of interaction between different modes of transport, as well as synchronization of customs legislation, tariff policy, and simplification of procedures for registration of transit cargo were discussed.



"The process of coordination of positions on the new draft agreement, the signing of which will become a landmark event in the light of the integration of our transport systems, and will give an additional impetus to mutually beneficial partnership in a strategically important transport sector, is also nearing completion", said the message.



The favorable geographical position of the Caspian region between Europe and Asia opens up great prospects in the field of transit transport and logistics services. And each of the countries is implementing major investment projects to create a modern infrastructure for sea, road, rail and air transportation of passengers and cargo. The Caspian Sea is the largest inland water body in the world, not connected with the world ocean.

Фото: en.eyeni.info