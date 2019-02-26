Caspian countries in Ashgabat mull poaching issues

ASHGABAT. KAZINFORM A draft protocol on cooperation in the fight against poaching in the Caspian Sea is being discussed at the regional level in Ashgabat, Trend reports with reference to the Turkmen Foreign Ministry.

The fourth meeting of authorized representatives from relevant ministries and departments of Azerbaijan, Iran, Kazakhstan, Russia and Turkmenistan is being held in the Turkmen capital.

The agenda includes the text of the draft protocol, in particular, defining the competent authorities responsible for the implementation of this document, the mechanism, forms and framework of cooperation of the Caspian littoral states in the designated area.

The event was organized by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Ministry of Industry and Communications, the State Enterprise for Caspian Sea Affairs under the President of Turkmenistan.