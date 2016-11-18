Caspian countries to create common chart atlas of region’s geological content

AKTAU. KAZINFORM - In the city of Aktau the Ministry for Investments and Development of the Republic of Kazakhstan has held a meeting on the international project "GIS-chart Atlas of Geological Content of the Caspian Region" with participation of the delegates from the Caspian countries.

Akim of Mangystau Region Alik Aydarbayev welcomed the participants of the meeting: "For the first time the countries of the Caspian region have met to discuss implementation of the Geo Information System - Chart Atlas of the Geological Content of the Caspian region and to exchange geological data and strengthen cooperation between geologists of our countries. It is certain that the recommendations that will be developed during the dialogue will allow us to create a comprehensive and unique Geo Information System - the Caspian region chart atlas", - Alik Aydarbayev said.

The representatives of akimat of Mangystau Region, the Committee of Geology and Subsurface Use under the Ministry of Investment and Development of the RoK, heads of geological organizations of the participating countries, heads of the Institute of Geological Sciences, the Caspian State University of Technology and Engineering, the Atyrau Institute of Oil and Gas, leading design institutes, and subsoil operating companies took part in the meeting.

The Kazakhstan delegation was headed by the Chairman of Committee of Geology and Subsurface Use Bazarbay Nurabayev who spoke on behalf of the Minister of Investments and Development of RoK Zhenis Kassymbek.

According to the protocol on activation and expansion of cooperation of CIS geological institutions issued by the Intergovernmental Council for investigation, use and protection of subsoil of the CIS countries it was decided to create GIS- Caspian Region Chart Atlas with participation of the Caspian states.

Taking into account the big geological prospects of the Caspian region, implementation of this project will facilitate integration of the geological, geophysical, geoecological and other data which has been accumulated by the Caspian states during 25 years.

As said by the press service of Mangystau Region akim, creation of the unified geological and cartographical basis and database will improve investment attractiveness of the region which will give cross-industry multiplicative effect in general in development of the oil-and-gas sector of the Caspian region and will have a positive impact on the social and economic life of the population of the region and create jobs in the future.