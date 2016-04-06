Caspian countries to establish navy commanders committee to ensure security

MOSCOW. KAZINFORM - Representatives of the Caspian states' navies discussed in St. Petersburg with acting Russian Navy Commander Admiral Vladimir Korolyov the course of establishment of a special committee to ensure collective security on the Caspian, the Russian Defense Ministry reported Tuesday, TASS reports.

"The establishment of the committee of navy commanders of the Caspian states will serve a platform for further discussion of issues of organization of joint drills, navigation and hydrographic provision, as well as ensuring maritime security on the Caspian Sea in such spheres as counteraction to illegal migration, transportation of arms, drugs and poaching," the statement said.