"Caspian Five» intends to increase development pace of international treaties - E.Idrissov

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The capital city of Kazakhstan hosts meeting of the Ministers of Foreign Affairs of the Caspian states. The meeting in Kazakhstan is held for the first time, and it is expected to sign the Convention on the legal status of the Caspian Sea in Astana.

"The meeting is taking place in Astana for the first time and it symbolizes an important stage of preparation for the fifth summit of the "Caspian Five", which is scheduled to be held in Astana," Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan Erlan Idrissov informed.



The Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan noted that negotiations on the legal status of the Caspian Sea began nearly 20 years ago. The sides have conducted tremendous work, and have managed to come to a consensus of particular details on the legal status of the Caspian Sea.



"Despite the extensive legal framework, the Caspian Five intends to increase development pace of international agreements in various spheres. It regards primarily preparation of interdepartamental protocols on safety cooperation agreement at the Caspian sea," E.Iddrisov said.



This agreement, according to the Minister of Foreign Affairs, is a framework document which created a legal basis for interaction of coastal states to ensure security and counter illegal activities within the Caspian Sea, securing the main areas and forms of cooperation. Particular mechanisms of this interaction will be settled in the interdepartmental protocols. This task was entrusted by the Presidents of the Caspian states at the summit in Astrakhan.



"In addition, the sides are to consider a number of draft agreements, developed by their initiative. According to the preliminary agreement, progress of the work on pentalateral industry documents will be one on the agenda of our meeting," E.Idrissov noted.