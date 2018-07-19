Caspian Heads of State Summit preparations discussed in Aktau

AKTAU. KAZINFORM - Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Turkmenistan to Kazakhstan Toily Komekov made working visit to Aktau, Mangistau region, Kazinform cites the Turkmen Embassy in the Republic of Kazakhstan.

During the visit, the Ambassador of Turkmenistan had an official meeting with Governor of Mangistau region Yeraly Tugzhanov. The sides discussed issues of preparations for the forthcoming Summit of the Heads of State of the Caspian Littoral States, as well as issues on expansion of trade and economic cooperation between Turkmenistan and Kazakhstan in the light of the instructions of the two countries' presidents in terms of the intensification of the interaction between the border regions.

It was pointed out that, at the initiative of the President of Turkmenistan, draft agreements on the development of trade and economic relations and draft agreements on transport cooperation with the Caspian littoral countries are being finalized for the further signing at the summit.

After the meeting, Mr. Komekov went to Aktau International Sea Commercial Port. President of the port Abai Turikpenbayev arranged an in-depth tour of the port. The capacities of cranes were demonstrated there. In addition, the sides discussed the prospects for increasing freight turnover between the ports of the two countries. At the end of the meeting, the head of the port invited the Turkmen Ambassador to participate in the upcoming Caspian forum scheduled for September this year.





Besides, Toily Komekov inspected Kuryk Port located on the east coast of the Caspian Sea, 70 km from Aktau city. There, he got familiar with the port's services and existing infrastructure.