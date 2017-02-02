Caspian littoral states mull trade, economic deal in Ashgabat

ASHGABAT. KAZINFORM Ashgabat hosts a meeting of authorized representatives of the Caspian littoral states, the Turkmen government said in a message, Trend reported.

The meeting is dedicated to discussions on a draft agreement on trade and economic cooperation in the Caspian region.

The event is attended by heads and experts of relevant ministries and authorities of Azerbaijan, Russia, Kazakhstan, Turkmenistan and Iran.

This initiative was made in September 2014 at the 4th summit of heads of the Caspian littoral states in Astrakhan (Russia). During the summit, special attention was attached to further promotion of the Ashgabat’s initiative on creation of the permanently operating Caspian Economic Forum.

Turkmenistan supports the diversification of trade and economic relations, realization of the natural, energy, industrial, transport-transit potential of the Caspian region, according to the Turkmen Dovlet Habarlary state news service.