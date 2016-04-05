Caspian Sea legal status discussed in Baku

BAKU. KAZINFORM The 44th meeting of the Ad Hoc Working Group for Elaboration of the Caspian Sea Legal Status Convention kicked off today in Baku at the level of the Caspian States' deputy foreign ministers, Kazinform correspondent reports.

According to Deputy FM of Azerbaijan Halaf Halafov, the meetings at the level of the heads of state and foreign ministers of the Caspian-littoral countries have provided a favorable opportunity for consolidation of efforts on rapprochement of positions.

He expressed confidence that all the issues related to the legal status of the Caspian Sea must be settled in a spirit of respect to sovereignty and rights of the Caspian States as well as through strengthening trust among the sides.

H.Halafov noted that Baku is going to host the 6th Conference of the Parties of the Framework Convention for the Protection of the Marine Environment of the Caspian Sea. “Azerbaijani has prepared a draft agreement on placement of the Secretariat in Baku and presented this draft document to the Caspian States,” he added.

Special Envoy of the Russian President for Delimitation and Demarcation of the Russian Borders with CIS Countries Igor Bradchikov, Deputy Foreign Minister of Iran Ibrahim Rahimpour, Ambassador-at-Large of Kazakhstan Zulfiya Amanzholova and Chairman of the Turkmen Presidential State Enterprise for Caspian Sea Issues Murad Atajanov attended the meeting.