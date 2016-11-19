  • kz
    Caspian states mull shipping safety agreement

    10:59, 19 November 2016
    BAKU.KAZINFORM Representatives of Azerbaijan, Iran, Kazakhstan, Russia and Turkmenistan met in Ashgabat to discuss a draft protocol on cooperation in safety of shipping in the Caspian Sea, Turkmen government said in a message Nov. 18.

    The agreement creates a legal basis for cooperation between the parties in the fight against terrorism, organized crime, arms and drugs trafficking, smuggling, human trafficking, illegal immigration, as well as shipping safety.

    The document covers the solution of the most important issues - preventing shipwrecks, protecting life and health of crew members and passengers, as well as ensuring the safety of carriers and cargo, according to the Turkmen Dovlet Habarlary state news service.

    Source: Trend 

