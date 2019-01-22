Caspian states to jointly detect Caspian Sea's pollution level

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Five Caspian states are planning to conduct joint researches to detect the Sea's pollution level, according to the MFA Ambassador at Large Zulfiya Amanzholova, who said it at an extended meeting of the Senate Committee for International Relations, Defense and Security, Kazinform reports.

In the course of discussion of the bill ‘On ratification of the Convention on the Legal Status of the Caspian Sea', Senator Dariga Nazarbayeva asked if any researches were conducted to check the Sea's pollution level.



According to Zulfiya Amanzholova, similar researches are carried out by each country independently.



"No joint studies have been conducted yet. The Convention on the Caspian Sea Legal Status contains the regulations regarding organization of joint researches. Relevant agreement has already been drafted by Turkmen side. The countries are ready to discuss and approve it. The countries will begin working jointly on this matter after all formal procedures," she said.