Casting for Notre Dame de Paris musical in Kazakh announced

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakh Culture and Sports Ministry with the assistance of Qazaqconcert has announced a full casting for the largest project of 2018 in Central Asia, press service of the national concert organization informs.

Based on the novel Notre-Dame de Paris by Victor Hugo, legendary Notre Dame de Paris musical will sing in Kazakh. According to the Guinness Book of Records, the musical had the most successful first year of any musical ever.



The main cast requirements are age from 18-38, and proficiency in Kazakh. All roles are open to all. Required are vocal artists, acrobats and choreographers.



The casting will be held since July 27 to July 30, 2018 at the Kazakhstan Central Concert Hall. The musical premiere is slated for October this year.



Submit your applications to casting.ndpkz@gmail.com or call 8 702 684 12 95, 8 775 792 12 96.