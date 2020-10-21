Cathay Pacific to lay off 5,900 employees, close low-cost subsidiary

HONG. KONG. KAZINFORM Hong Kong's flag carrier Cathay Pacific announced Wednesday it would lay off 5,900 employees and close low-cost subsidiary Cathay Dragon following corporate restructuring in response to the coronavirus's effect on aviation.

«The restructuring will enable the company to secure its future, so it can protect as many jobs as possible, whilst meeting its responsibilities to the Hong Kong aviation hub and its customers,» the carrier said in a statement, EFE-EPA reports.