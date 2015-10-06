Caviar releases iPhone 6S version devoted to Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Jewelry brand Caviar, specializing in the creation of cell phones made of precious metals, has introduced a new versions of IPhone 6S. One of the models of the new smartphone is devoted to Kazakhstan, according to "Express K" newspaper. The cost of the precious cell phone is about 750 thousand tenge (approx. $2800).

Jewelry brand Caviar has presented its fans even more elegant and chic design cell phones dedicated to Italy, Russia, China, UAE, Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan and Armenia. Thus, the updated model Caviar Atlante Kazakhstan outstands with its golden emblem surround, made in the traditional Italian bas-relief technique. A detailed image of the mythical horse Tulpar is made with high precision. In addition, the new model is decorated with silhouettes of iconic attractions of Astana and Almaty. The background to the whole composition is a golden panel covered with ornament.