Ceasefire regime in Syria violated 8 times over last 24 hours

MOSCOW. KAZINFORM The regime of cessation of hostilities was observed in most Syrian provinces over the last 24 hours, and only seven violations were registered in the Damascus province and one in Latakia, the Russian Center for reconciliation of the warring parties in Syria said in its informational bulletin published on the Russian Defense Ministry's website on Sunday.

"Units that affiliate with the opposition Jaysh al-Islam group have shelled the settlements of Tell al-Kurdi, Haush-Duara, Al-Mohammadia, Nashabia, Jaubar (twice) in the Damascus province from mortars and multiple rocket launcher systems. Armed Ahrar al-Sham groups subjected the settlement of Shir-Adaba to mortar fire," the bulletin said.

Russian Aerospace Defense Forces and Syrian Air Force did not deliver airstrikes at armed opposition groups that joined the ceasefire and informed the Russian or US centers for reconciliation about their locations.

The bulletin noted that groups from the Jebhat al-Nusra and Islamic State terrorist organizations (banned in Russia) continue to hamper the final establishment of the ceasefire regime on the Syrian territory.

"Over the last 24 hours, terrorists in Aleppo shelled the settlements of Shurfa and Benjamin, 1070 quarters, Ramusi, Al-Assad military academy and Castello trade center from hand-made multiple rocket launcher systems, infantry fighting vehicles, anti-tank missile systems, tanks and mortars," the document added. Several settlements in Damascus, Hama and Daraa provinces were also subjected to shellings.

"Over the last 24 hours, representatives of five settlements in Latakia signed agreements on reconciliation. The number of settlements that joined the process has increased to 597," the bulletin said.

Negotiations on joining the ceasefire regime continue with field commanders of armed opposition groups in Damascus, Homs, Aleppo and Quneitra provinces. The number of armed groups that declared their adherence to joining and observing the regime of cessation of hostilities has remained unchanged — 69.



Photo:© Valery Sharifulin

Source: TASS







