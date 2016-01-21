CEC: 7 political parties to compete in oncoming spring elections

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Seven political parties can join the oncoming March 20 elections to the Majilis of the Kazakh Parliament, Vice Chairman of the Central Election Commission Vladimir Foos said at the briefing today.

“According to the Justice Ministry, seven political parties have already registered for elections. These are Nur Otan People’s Democratic Party, Auyl People’s Democratic Party, Ak Zhol Democratic Party, Birlik Political Party, Communist People’s Party of Kazakhstan, Azat Democratic Party of Kazakhstan and All-National Social-Democratic Party of Kazakhstan,” Foos noted and added that the parties will submit their own party lists.