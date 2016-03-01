CEC accredited 20 more observers from intl organizations and seven foreign countries

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The Central Election Commission has accredited 20 more observers from two international organizations and seven foreign countries.

“As per a resolution adopted by the CEC upon the recommendation of the Kazakhstan Foreign Affairs Ministry, 20 more observers from two international organizations and seven foreign countries have been accredited,” member of the CEC Tatyana Okhlopkova said today during a sitting of the Central Election Commission.

2 of them are from the CIS Mission; 4 are from the OSCE/ODIHR Misssion; 2 are from the Republic of Armenia, 2 – from Azerbaijan; 2- from Georgia; 2 – from Latvia; 2 – from Malaysia; 2 – from the Russian Federation and 2 are from Estonia.

Thus, as of March 1, 2016б the CEC has accredited 175 observers from two international organizations’ missions (OSCE/ODIHR and CIS), one international organization (OIC) and eight foreign countries.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has accredited 112 representatives of foreign mass media from 26 countries as of February 29, 2016.

The accreditation of observers from foreign countries and international organizations by the CEC will last till March 14, 2016.